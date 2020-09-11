2 in custody after chase through Broward County

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman have been taken into custody after leading deputies on a chase through Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies began following the white BMW near Copans Road and Federal Highway in Pompano Beach at at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the BMW could be seen heading westbound on Griffin Road in Dania Beach.

The people in the vehicle were believed to be armed. Deputies could later be seen removing a firearm from the vehicle.

7SkyForce HD clocked the vehicle driving over 120 mph.

After some time, the BMW pulled into a parking lot of a Turnpike toll plaza in Pompano Beach.

Aerial views showed a man and a woman getting out of the vehicle before the man, who was behind the wheel, took off running.

The man could be seen running across the Turnpike roadway and taking his shoes off before laying down on the ground.

Seconds later, am armed deputy could be seen approaching the man as he sat on the ground.

He was handcuffed and brought back to the parking lot where he was put into the back of a police cruiser.

The female passenger was also seen handcuffed at the scene.

