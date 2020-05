MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two men into custody after an attempted burglary in Miramar.

The burglary took place at a car dealership near Miramar Parkway and State Road Seven at around 4 a.m., Monday.

Two men are said to have stolen items from the business, including car batteries.

Police responded to the scene and detained the suspected burglars.

