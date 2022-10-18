FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday, detectives spotted a vehicle in unincorporated Central Broward that matched the description of a homicide suspect vehicle linked to an incident in Orlando.

Investigators in an unmarked patrol car began surveilling the vehicle when the driver took off.

A short chase ensued that ended when the driver crashed into an unmarked BSO SUV near the intersection of Southwest Fourth Avenue and Davie Boulevard.

Authorities said the male driver attempted to flee on foot but was caught shortly after.

Detectives said a woman inside the suspect vehicle was also taken into custody.

No deputies were hurt.

Detectives said the male subject was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

