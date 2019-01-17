2 in custody after apparent police pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody after an apparent pursuit led to a multi-vehicle crash in a City of Miami neighborhood.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 46th Street and 12th Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said police pursued the subjects after they ran away from the crash scene. They were detained a few blocks away, near Northwest 51st Street and 12th Avenue.

At least one person was taken into an ambulance. One of the subjects was seen being treated at the scene while in handcuffs.

Miami Police officials said Miami-Dade Police will be investigating this case.

They have not provided further details.

The intersection where the crash took place has been shut down as police actively investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.