2 in custody after altercation prompts heavy police response at South Broward High School

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took two young men into custody at South Broward High School after the school was placed on a code red lockdown due to a reported threat.

Hollywood Police officers responded with guns drawn to reports of someone with a gun at the school, located near Harding Street and North Federal Highway, just before 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Investigators said this all started with an altercation between two people on campus. A student witnessed what they thought was a weapon and told their parents, who called the school. School officials then called police.

Cellphone video captured an officer in tactical gear asking students in a classroom to walk toward him with their hands on top of their head.

#Video: Hollywood Police carrying long guns inside a South Broward High School classroom, responding to a threat on campus which ended in the arrest of two and the collecting of a BB gun. Nobody was hurt and the code red lockdown was lifted. ⁦@wsvn⁩ pic.twitter.com/cIihadVgkX — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 21, 2019

The sight of officers in tactical gear carrying long guns frightened some students.

“Everyone started running,” said a student.

“I was freaking out,” said another student.

A photo captured the subjects in handcuffs sitting on the floor in a hallway on campus.

“All I can say is that this is crazy, man,” said Phil Peterson, a custodian at the school.

Peterson said he was the one who opened the school gates to let officers inside the campus.

“My heart was pounding and everything, but thank God it’s over,” he said.

Officials said the subjects were located near a mural that reads “Little Broward Learning Lab.”

A student at the school became emotional when addressing the incident.

“It’s terrible. Why do they have to do this?” she said as she fought back tears. “Like, please. I want to learn. I don’t want to be scared.”

Parent Alcia Rhein said she learned officers searched the building.

“They’re sweeping the school, floor by floor, room by room to find the kid that they’re looking for,” she said. “My child told me that he tried to run, and they snatched him in the back and put him in the library.”

Officers found a BB gun inside one of the subjects’ backpacks. No other guns were found.

No one was hurt.

Broward County Public Schools officials said the lockdown was lifted as of 3:15 p.m.

UPDATE: Two suspect’s detained. No injuries. No shots fired. — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) May 21, 2019

7News cameras captured police officers in tactical gear walking the subjects out of the building and putting them in squad cars. Officers were seen carrying their backpacks, apparently collecting them as evidence.

“At this point, detectives are questioning the suspects, talking to them, actively investigating this,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Miranda Grossman

Students have since been dismissed, and parents have been able to pick them up outside of the school’s property waiting.

Veronica Real said she came to pick up her niece.

“I’m worried about my niece. She’s a ninth-grader,” said Veronica Real.

When asked how the lockdown made her feel, Real replied, “Worried, scared, nervous.”

Officials have not disclosed the subjects’ ages. They said one of them is a student at South Broward High, but it remains unclear whether or not the other one is enrolled at the school as well.

As of Tuesday night, police have not specified what charges those who were detained will face.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.