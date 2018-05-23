2 in custody, 1 hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting resulted in a person being rushed to the hospital in Opa-locka.

Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 132nd Street and 33rd Avenue.

According to Opa-locka Police, Miami-Dade Police were conducting an investigation when, at some point, shots were fired.

Two subjects have been taken into custody and a third subject was rushed to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the injured subject is an adult male who is being airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

