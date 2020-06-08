2 in critical condition after pickup truck slams into tree in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people are left in critical condition after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along Northwest 10th Avenue and 50th Street just after 2:45 a.m., Monday.

Officials said the driver behind the wheel of the pickup truck was pinned inside of the vehicle.

A 60-year-old man and another victim were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Three other people were inside of the truck at the time of the crash, but they are said to be in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

