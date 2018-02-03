2 in critical condition after pickup truck crashes into palm tree in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people are in critical condition after, officials said, a pickup truck collided with a palm tree in Miami, Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, near Southwest 40th Street and 125th Avenue.

Crews were able to safely extricate the two trapped passengers.

Both passengers were treated on scene and transported to a local trauma center in critical condition.

MDFR officials advised that people wear seat belts and use caution when driven during light rain conditions, since the roads become very slippery.

