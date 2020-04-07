2 ICE employees in Miami test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees stationed in Miami have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said two contracted employees working at the Krome Service Processing Center are now in self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Those who had contact with the employees have been notified.

Detainees at the facility are now being tested with CDC guidance.

No detainees have tested positive so far.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.