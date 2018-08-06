2 hurt, including child in Hallandale Beach apartment blaze

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Hallandale Beach left two people hurt.

Fire crews responded to the blaze near Northeast Eighth Avenue and Eighth Street, Monday morning.

Officials said two people, including a child, suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross was on the scene helping four displaced families find a temporary home.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

