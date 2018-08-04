2 hurt in multi-vehicle rollover crash on Fort Lauderdale bridge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a driver lost control on a bridge in Fort Lauderdale and struck two other cars, causing one of the vehicles to overturn.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on the draw span of the Oakland Park Boulevard Bridge, Saturday night.

According to officials, a motorist crossed over the median and collided with the other two cars.

Paramedics transported two adults to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said there was an infant traveling in one of the vehicles that was struck, but the child was not hurt.

Authorites shut down the bridge while they investigated. It has since reopened.

