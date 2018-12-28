2 hurt after truck loses control, strikes parked cars in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a box truck smashed into several vehicles in Lauderdale Lakes.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into parked vehicles inside the Cypress Chase condominium at the 3000 block of Northwest 48th Street, just before 11:30 a.m., Friday.

Officials said the truck’s driver and a person left trapped inside one of the parked vehicles were hurt.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the victims to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured downed fences near the scene of the crash.

Residents in the community were left frustrated.

“It’s crazy,” Veronica Kalloo said. “Why do people have to drive so fast on this road? I have no idea.”

Kalloo said her car is one of the vehicles that received damage.

“He hit the first car,” she said, “then he came running through and he hit maybe the green car, and then he came through again and hit a black van. That van was parked in the guest spot here, and he pushed it over to my car.”

Now all she can do is wait for repairs, something she’s hoping she won’t have to pay out of pocket.

“I’m going to try and straighten it up, and leave it here and have the insurance company come and check it,” Kalloo said.

