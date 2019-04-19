2 hurt after transit bus rear-ends car in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women suffered minor injuries after a Miami-Dade Transit bus hit the back of a car in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 27th Avenue, just before 2:30 p.m., Friday.

According to Miami-Dade Transit officials, the injured victims were riding the bus at the time of the crash. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

It remains unclear whether the victims were transported.

No one else was hurt.

