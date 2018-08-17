2 hurt after shots fired at Palm Beach Central HS football game

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP/WSVN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after gunshots rang out during a practice football game in South Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said it happened Friday night at Palm Beach Central High School. Authorities said in a statement they do not think it’s an active shooter situation.

According to deputies, a group of students got into an altercation that escalated into shots being fired.

Two students, deputies said, were rushed to area hospitals in unknown condition.

One of the victims was located on school property. The other was transported to the hospital by a friend.

The Palm Beach Post reports a helicopter landed on the field, and a student was being treated on the track.

A helicopter is landing at Palm Beach Central pic.twitter.com/7g5g3GKjqA — Ryan DiPentima (@Ryan_DiPentima) August 18, 2018

Witnesses said the stands were full during the fourth quarter of the pre-season game when they heard the gunfire.

TV footage late Friday showed a large number of law enforcement vehicles flashing emergency lights at the scene.

PBSO Dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired in the 8400 block of Forest Hill Blvd, PB Central High School. Deputies have arrived on scene and are currently gathering more information. We do not believe this is an active shooter incident. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/rbG5EnP2IX — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 18, 2018

The sheriff’s office did not release any other details.

