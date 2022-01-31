LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver and passenger were ambushed after bullets flew in their direction, causing them to crash into a pair of cars parked at a Wendy’s.

The wild scene unfolded in Lauderhill Monday afternoon.

“Shortly after 12 p.m., today, the Lauderhill Police Department responded to a shooting with a victim at the location of 1899 North and State Road 7, which is the Wendy’s,” said Lauderhill Police Sgt. Mike Santiago.

Police said that a blue Mercedes was driving South on State Road 7 in Lauderhill with two men inside.

“As they were passing 19th Street, an unknown vehicle make and model is driving alongside of them begins to open fire on the vehicle,” said Santiago.

This caused the Mercedes to make a sharp right turn.

“The driver of the blue Mercedes was traveling somewhat on the center lane, this is what it looks like from the initial investigation, and after the firing upon that vehicle, it hits a hard right, drives over the curb through the bushes and into the two parked cars in the parking lot,” said Santiago.

One victim ran to the Wendy’s, and the other ran in a different direction.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Southbound State Road 7 was closed for hours while police looked for bullets and other evidence hoping to find a shooter or shooters.

“It’s too early in the investigation to determine exactly what transpired, why the shooting happened or if it was targeted or not targeted,” said Santiago. “We just don’t know the reason at this particular time.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

