2 hurt after rollover crash on SR 836 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were injured after, authorities said, their vehicle collided and overturned along the Dolphin Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the rollover wreck along the highway near Northwest 42nd Avenue, just after 6 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a white Toyota sedan and a red Ford pickup truck were traveling east when they were involved in a sideswipe collision.

The impact caused the vehicles to flip over and smash into a guardrail.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Ford to Doctors Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was not transported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.