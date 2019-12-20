2 hurt after rollover crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are said to be injured after a rollover crash in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash along State Road Seven and Northwest 12th Street on Friday morning.

A box truck could be seen on it’s side while several pieces of debris were left along the roadway.

Two victims were left with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes while authorities investigate the cause of the crash.

