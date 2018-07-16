POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument between two men outside of a day care in Pompano Beach spiraled into violence, sending both of them to the hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in front of Little Treasures Academy in Pompano Beach, Monday, just after 5:30 p.m.

The argument escalated to the point where one of the men stabbed the other.

Paramedics took the men to Broward Health North, where the man who allegedly stabbed the other was treated for a minor hand injury.

There was no word on the extent of the victim’s injury.

Officials said the subject came to the day care to pick up a child. The victim came to pick up an employee.

None of the children at the day care were hurt as a result of the altercation.

Authorities continue to investigate. They have not yet determined whether or not charges will be filed.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.