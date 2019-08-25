2 hospitalized in Miami shooting

Police are working an active scene where two men were shot in Miami.

The two men were allegedly shot near Southwest 33rd Avenue and Southwest 6th Street at around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Both men were transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One victim was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center and the other to the emergency room.

Officials have shut down areas near Southwest 8th Street between Southwest 34th and 35th Avenues as well as Southwest 7th Street between Southwest 33rd and 34th Avenues. They advise the public to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Due to an active crime scene, SW 8 Street between SW 34-35 Avenues & SW 7 Street between SW 33-34 Avenues have been shutdown in both directions. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/132g4FyPoa — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 25, 2019

Officials said they have one person in custody.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

