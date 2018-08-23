2 hospitalized following shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a double shooting in the area of Northwest 12th Street and First Place, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said two men were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or if anybody was taken into custody.

