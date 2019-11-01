2 hospitalized following shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two people were shot in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 70th Street at approximately 5:20 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured investigators near a sedan blocked off with crime scene tape.

The victims were taken to Northshore Hospital by car in unknown condition.

It is unclear if police have any subjects in custody.

