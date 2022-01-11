MIAMI (WSVN) - A man and a woman have been hospitalized following a road rage shooting along Florida’s Turnpike.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a blue Honda Civic and a gray Chevy sedan were involved in a road rage incident along the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near the Golden Glades Interchange just before 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Officials said an occupant in the Chevy discharged a firearm, striking the left side of the Honda.

The male driver of the Honda and a female passenger were struck and drove to the Miami-Dade Police Department Northside Station.

The victims were then transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.