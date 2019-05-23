2 hospitalized following deputy-involved shooting in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A man and a woman have been rushed to the hospital following reports of a deputy-involved shooting in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies reported to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 58th Avenue and 57th Court, around 7 p.m., Thursday.

According to investigators, the man shot the woman inside the home and initially refused to come out.

“Her boyfriend shot her in the chest area. That’s all we know,” said witness Roice Walker, a relative of the victim.

Cellphone video showed the man waving a gun outside the building before pointing it at the deputies, who opened fire moments later.

“He walked outside and sat on the doorstep,” said witness Wesley Findley. “All of a sudden, all the cops came in, they asked the gentleman to come off the doorsteps, and they just lit him up. You heard like eight or nine gunshots.”

Both the man and the woman have been transported to an area hospital as trauma alerts. Their conditions remain unknown.

“I got here as the paramedics were bringing her out to the awaiting helicopter,” said Walker.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.