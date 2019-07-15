2 hospitalized following altercation involving machete in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Two people have been transported to the hospital following some kind of altercation involving a machete in Coconut Grove.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Grand Avenue and Douglas Road, around 2:56 p.m., Monday.

Rescue crews transported the two men reportedly involved in the altercation to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Douglas Road has since been blocked in both directions.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

