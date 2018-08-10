2 hospitalized after tractor-trailer crash on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, officials said, a tractor-trailer collided with two vehicles along the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place on the southbound lanes near Southwest 211th Street, just after 11:15 a.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported the victims to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officials said the crash caused a fuel spill, prompting the dispatch of hazmat teams to the crash site.

Authorities shut down the southbound lanes of the Turnpike for several hours while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

