2 hospitalized after SUV hits unmarked BSO vehicle in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and another driver to the hospital after an SUV hit the law enforcer’s unmarked vehicle in Coconut Creek.

Officials said the deputy was driving through the intersection of West Atlantic Boulevard and Lyons Road with his vehicle’s lights and sirens on, at around 2:45 p.m., Monday.

Investigators said the driver of the white SUV failed to yield and struck the deputy’s vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Paramedics transported both drivers to an area hospital with minor injuries.

As of 5 p.m., the westbound lanes of West Atlantic Boulevard remained shut down. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

