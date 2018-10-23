2 hospitalized after SUV crashes into Miami Springs home

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a home in Miami Springs.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said a Ford Explorer smashed into the garage of the home near Northwest 62nd Avenue and Hunting Lodge Drive, Tuesday morning.

A victim inside the home was transported to an area hospital after falling from the second story. The driver behind the wheel of the SUV was also transported with traumatic injuries.

Officials said the garage sustained severe structural damage as a result.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.