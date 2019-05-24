2 hospitalized after stabbings at Miami Metromover stations; 1 at large

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man in connection to separate stabbings at Metromover stations in Miami that sent two people to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police first responded to the Government Center Metromover Station, located in the area of Northwest First Street and First Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Friday.

Shortly after, a second stabbing occurred at the Eleventh Street Metromover Station, located in the area of Northeast 11th Street and First Avenue.

Officials said two adult victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

7News cameras captured the victim from the 11th Street stabbing being wheeled into the hospital where he seemed to be alert and talking to rescue crews.

UPDATE: Eleventh Street Metromover station has been reopened and regular service has resumed. — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) May 24, 2019

Police took one person into custody, but they later reported that the actual subject remains at large.

Investigators said the assailant was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts.

Miami-Dade Transit has not reported any transit delays with Metromover or Metrorail.

If you have any information on these stabbings, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

