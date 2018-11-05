2 hospitalized after assault, stabbing near Venetian Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man responsible for hurting two men in Miami near the Venetian Causeway.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 800 block of Venetian Way, just after 7:30 p.m.

According to officials, a man was out walking his dogs when he saw the subject assaulting an elderly man. When the good Samaritan tried to intervene, he ended up getting stabbed.

Investigators said the elderly man suffered a laceration.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

EB Venetian Causeway shut down after an assault & stabbing. Two male victims transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. @MiamiPD & @CityofMiamiFire responding, perimeter set up to search for attacker @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Y7v4bnEjrO — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) November 6, 2018

Officials said the good Samaritan initially did not want to be transported because he did not want to leave his dogs behind, but a firefighter offered to bring the canines to a local fire station so the victim could be taken to the hospital.

Police have shut down the Venetian Causeway eastbound and set up a perimeter while they continue to search for the assailant. They urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials said the subject remains at large. Investigators described him as a man in his early 40s who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing beige shorts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.