2 hospitalized after stabbing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, the two victims were stabbed in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and 25th Street, at around 9:45 p.m., Wednesday.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police have shut down the roadways while they investigate the stabbing.

If you have any information on this stabbing, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

