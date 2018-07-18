2 hospitalized after single-car rollover crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has been left destroyed and two people have been transported to the hospital after the driver lost control, drove onto oncoming traffic and rolled over.

Witnesses said the car was traveling southbound along 71st Street and 22nd Avenue when it went over the train tracks at a high rate of speed and the driver lost control, Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle then drove onto coming traffic and then into a fence. The car rolled over several times in a grassy area and two people were thrown out of the vehicle.

Both of the people ejected were treated on the scene before officials transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

All lanes in the area have been closed off by officials.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.