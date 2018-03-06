2 hospitalized after shootout outside Sunrise convenience store

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been hospitalized after a fight led to gunshots outside a Sunrise convenience store.

According to police, a fight outside a Shop-n-Save between several men escalated, leading to guns being fired.

Two people were rushed to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the men shot each other or if someone shot them.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

