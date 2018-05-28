2 hospitalized after shooting near SW Miami-Dade gas station

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two men to the hospital after, police said, they were shot near Southwest Miami-Dade’s Redland neighborhood, Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the Sunoco near Krome Avenue and 264th Street, just after 4 p.m.

7News cameras captured a black Dodge Durango with bullet holes on the driver’s side window next to a gas pump.

Officials believe the victims were driving when they came under fire. One victim was shot and another was grazed by an apparent gunshot.

Investigators believe the victims them stopped at the gas station.

Paramedics airlifted one victim to Jackson South Community Hospital. The second who was grazed was transported to Homestead Hospital in good condition.

Officials have not disclosed further details of their ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

