NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a shooting near Booby Trap located at the 5300 block of Northwest 77th Avenue around 1:25 a.m., Saturday.

When Miami-Dade Police arrived to the scene, they found two adult males both shot in the upper torso.

According to investigators, at least two males attempted to rob one victim while he was in the parking lot. The victim was then shot.

The second victim, a security guard, was also struck during the incident. The suspects fled the scene.

Fire rescue transported the two victims to a local hospital in critical condition.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

The motive behind the shooting and the direction where the suspects fled is unknown.

The incident is under investigation.

