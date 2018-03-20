2 hospitalized after shooting in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage boy and a man to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

Miami Police are on the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said first responders found a 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported both victims to Ryder Trauma Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

Police have shut down Northwest Fifth Avenue from Seventh to Eighth streets while they continue to investigate. It is best to avoid the area.

