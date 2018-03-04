2 hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have been hospitalized after, police said, they were shot in Miami, Sunday.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. One victim is in stable condition and the other is in serious condition.

No information on the shooter has been released at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.