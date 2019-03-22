2 hospitalized after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a double shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene along the 3000 block of Northwest 176th Street just before 5 p.m., Monday.

MDFR transported the two victims to local hospitals in stable condition.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

