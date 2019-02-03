LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in a Lauderdale Lakes neighborhood that sent two men to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 35th Avenue, just after 1:15 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victims are in their 20s. One of them was shot in the leg and the other in the face.

Paramedics transported them to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Officials have not provided any details about a possible shooter or shooters.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

