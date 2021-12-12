COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami Police responded to the area of Southwest 29th Street and Bird Avenue in reference to a shooting that took place around 9:50 p.m., Saturday.

According to a witness, two people have been shot.

Police located a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old male, who both suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Police advise to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.