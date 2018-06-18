2 hospitalized after shooting at Tamarac apartment complex

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Tamarac that sent two people to the hospital, Monday evening.

Deputies responded to a call at Sun Vista Apartments, located at 5700 Rock Island Road, just after 7 p.m.

Emergency crews airlifted two gunshot victims to a nearby hospital.

One person was seen being removed from a vehicle in handcuffs, but it’s unclear if that person has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

Deputies believe it was a robbery that led to the shooting, though the circumstances are still being investigated.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

