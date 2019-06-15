2 hospitalized after shooting at Opa-locka apartment complex

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, gunshots rang out at an apartment complex in Opa-locka, sending two men to the hospital.

Opa-locka Police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northwest 139th Street and 22nd Avenue, at around 1:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officers found bullet casings on the ground but no victims in sight.

Investigators said the men drove themselves to Aventura Hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Officials said one of the victims was shot in the right femur and the other was shot in the right thigh.

Police are still searching for a gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

