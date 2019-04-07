2 hospitalized after shooting at North Lauderdale apartment complex

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting at an apartment complex in North Lauderdale that sent two men to the hospital.

According to witnesses, shots rang out at the complex in the area of Avon Lane and West McNab Road, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

Cameras captured a white car with its doors open and bloody clothes on the ground at the scene.

Residents said they were left rattled by the gunfire.

“It’s kind of scary because it’s usually a calm neighborhood,” said Kevin Peters.

“It could be any of us. It could be anybody,” said Ede Edemuga. “Something has to be done about this gun violence, gun crime.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies shut down the area near the shooting while they investigated.

Rescue cress rushed the victims to a nearby hospital as trauma alerts.

Investigators have not released their identities.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.