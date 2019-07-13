2 hospitalized after shooting at Dania Beach street party

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunshots rang out during a street party in Dania Beach, sending two people to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Southwest Sixth Street and Phippen Waiters Road, just before 2 p.m., Saturday.

Nearby witnesses took the victims to an area hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.