2 hospitalized after rollover wreck near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a rollover wreck near Fort Lauderdale.

The crash happened on Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 29th Avenue, Friday morning.

An SUV collided with a lunch truck, causing the SUV to rollover.

Two people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

