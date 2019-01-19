MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a box truck crashed into a car in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest Fifth Street and Third Court, at around 5:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officials called the crash a high-speed accident.

The truck overturned from the impact, and the car was totaled.

Paramedics transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.