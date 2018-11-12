2 hospitalized after rollover crash outside Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took an elderly man and a woman to the hospital after her car rolled over onto the man’s front lawn in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northeast 18th Avenue and 56th Street, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the woman was driving her car when it rolled into the elderly property. He was cutting the grass at the time of the crash.

Firefighters were forced to extricate the driver from her vehicle.

Paramedics transported both victims to an area hospital in unknown condition.

