FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a car and an SUV collided in Central Broward County, causing the larger vehicle to overturn.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue, near Fort Lauderdale, just after 2 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said a white Lincoln SUV and a silver Toyota sedan crashed. The force of the impact caused the SUV to flip over on its side, trapping the 70-year-old woman who was behind the wheel.

Rescue crews had to forcefully remove the windshield to extricate the victim from the Lincoln.

A 22-year-old male passenger in the Toyota was treated at the scene.

Paramedics transported both victims to Plantation General Hospital. They are expected to be OK.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

