2 hospitalized after police-involved crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police-involved crash sent two people to the hospital in Fort Lauderdale, early Wednesday morning.

An SUV that collided with a Fort Lauderdale Police officer ended up on its side, at around 2:45 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash near Southwest 17th Street and Andrews Avenue.

Both drivers were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

They are expected to be OK.

