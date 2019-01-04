2 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a police-involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Hialeah Police, an officer returned fire after being shot at by two suspects, wanted for numerous armed robberies.

It happened at around 2 a.m., Friday, in the area of Northwest 29th court and 76th Street.

The two suspects were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown.

