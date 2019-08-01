2 hospitalized after officer-involved crash in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer and another person were taken to the hospital after, officials said, their vehicles collided in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of La Baron and Minola drives, Thursday evening.

7News cameras captured a marked Miami Springs Police SUV and a dark colored sedan with considerable damage. as well as debris scattered in the street.

Crews transported the police officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital in a neck brace.

The other driver was taken to another area hospital.

It remains unclear who was at fault.

